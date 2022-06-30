Previous
End of Season by photogypsy
End of Season

This was the last game of the baseball season. After the game the kids were given trophies and cookies. The sugar cookies were in the shapes of baseballs and gloves. The baseballs had the kids names on them. Now to move on with summer celebrations.
Tracy

