Photo 913
End of Season
This was the last game of the baseball season. After the game the kids were given trophies and cookies. The sugar cookies were in the shapes of baseballs and gloves. The baseballs had the kids names on them. Now to move on with summer celebrations.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
1
0
Tracy
@photogypsy
Tags
baseball
,
game
,
trophy
Walks @ 7
ace
Sweet
July 3rd, 2022
