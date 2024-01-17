Previous
Big Yellow Cab by photogypsy
Photo 960

Big Yellow Cab

This is a coat rag that sits in the church where my nephews play basketball. Sitting watching their practices I keep seeing this out of the side of my vision so I decided to photograph it
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
