Photo 960
Big Yellow Cab
This is a coat rag that sits in the church where my nephews play basketball. Sitting watching their practices I keep seeing this out of the side of my vision so I decided to photograph it
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
A Day in the Life
Pixel 6
17th January 2024 7:37pm
reflection
yellow
cab
cutout
coatrag
