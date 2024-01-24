Sign up
Previous
Photo 967
Into The Mist
From the colorful photo of yesterday to today'grey, blah day. We've had rain for a few days. Driving home from work today, I just had to pull over and take a shot of the fog creeping in. It matches the mood of the day.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
0
0
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
967
photos
30
followers
160
following
264% complete
960
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
Views
0
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
24th January 2024 4:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
park
,
rain
,
fog
,
mist
