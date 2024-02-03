Sign up
Photo 977
Reflection of Light
Went to my nephew's basketball game today. It is held at a local church and this is the view looking down one of the corridors. I liked the way the light was hitting this wall and reflecting on the floor. Makes a great pattern too.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
977
photos
33
followers
163
following
267% complete
View this month »
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
3rd February 2024 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
reflection
,
pattern
