Previous
Reflection of Light by photogypsy
Photo 977

Reflection of Light

Went to my nephew's basketball game today. It is held at a local church and this is the view looking down one of the corridors. I liked the way the light was hitting this wall and reflecting on the floor. Makes a great pattern too.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise