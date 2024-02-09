Previous
Rush Hour by photogypsy
Rush Hour

Took my nephews to lunch and this is what the place looked like. I'm not sure how long the place will be in busiiness with empty seats like this. I do like the way the light was shining through and making patterns on the chairs though.
Tracy

@photogypsy
