Previous
Electrical Heart by photogypsy
Photo 990

Electrical Heart

Driving through the neighborhood, I ran across a house that had this display of hearts and Valentine's symbols scrolling through it. I've never seen anything like it so naturally I had to take a photo. It's not the best photo, but you get the idea.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise