Previous
Photo 990
Electrical Heart
Driving through the neighborhood, I ran across a house that had this display of hearts and Valentine's symbols scrolling through it. I've never seen anything like it so naturally I had to take a photo. It's not the best photo, but you get the idea.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
heart
electric
