Photo 992
Light in the Dark
The snow seems to be sticking around for a little while. This photo was taken from inside looking outside. I like how the light reflected off the snow and made it sparkle. The natural shading looks good.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
992
photos
33
followers
163
following
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
0
A Day in the Life
Pixel 6
16th February 2024 8:58pm
snow
dark
white
light
