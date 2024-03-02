Sign up
Previous
Photo 1005
Raindrops
This morning there are remnants of yesterdays storm. It allowed me to try a different POV on our recent rain. These drops were on my car window and gave me a great vantage point to utilize macro and capture the drops of rain.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Tags
window
,
outdoors
,
raindrops
