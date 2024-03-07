Sign up
Previous
Photo 1010
Night Walk
Took this photo on the fly heading home from visiting with family. I liked the way the headlights illuminated on the crosswalk. It's not a very creative photo, but it does the trick for today.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
2
1
Tracy
@photogypsy
1010
2
2
1
A Day in the Life
Pixel 6
6th March 2024 8:23pm
night
cars
lights
crosswalk
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Actually, I think the tilt gives it a creative twist. It makes the common slightly uncommon!
March 12th, 2024
Bill Davidson
An excellent image.
March 12th, 2024
