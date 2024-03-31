Sign up
Photo 1034
Celebration of Easter
Easter was fun this year. We had a weekend of activities that got us all in the spirit. After seeing the bunny baskets that the Easter Bunny left this year, my nephew mentioned the bunny may have gone overboard this year...LOL.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Tags
eggs
,
easter
,
baskets
,
renewal
365 Project
close