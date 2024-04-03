Sign up
Previous
Photo 1037
Everything's Coming Up Rises
I'm out of town at a work conference. I decided to come in early so I could do some sightseeing. The weather is nice, the company is good and everything seems to be coming up roses.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
6th April 2024 4:45pm
Tags
red
,
roses
