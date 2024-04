Night Along the Riverwalk

On my last night of the work conference we enjoyed a night aboard a riverboat. It went up and down the river while playing music and providing us with a scrumptious meal. After eating I walked around outside to enjoy the night air and take in some of the night lights including this shot showing the Riverwalk at night. I just love night scenes of towns when everything is lit up. There is a natural beauty and magic that comes from these types of photos