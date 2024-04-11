Previous
Looking through Stained Glass by photogypsy
Looking through Stained Glass

Had a morning meeting. The location was at an old church that had beautiful stained glass windows that beconed to be photographed. I could I refuse.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
