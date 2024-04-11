Sign up
Photo 1045
Looking through Stained Glass
Had a morning meeting. The location was at an old church that had beautiful stained glass windows that beconed to be photographed. I could I refuse.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Tags
green
,
window
,
glass
,
stained
