Previous
Next
Better Days to Come by photohoot
Photo 846

Better Days to Come

I don’t know this baby. But I have no problem asking someone if I can take a picture. I asked her mom if she was breastfeeding and her mom said, bottle. This was the baby’s reaction. We laughed and than parted.
21st September 2019 21st Sep 19

Wendy

@photohoot
Birds flying high You know how I feel Sun in the sky You know how I feel Breeze driftin' on by You know how I feel It's a new dawn It's a...
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise