Photo 846
Better Days to Come
I don’t know this baby. But I have no problem asking someone if I can take a picture. I asked her mom if she was breastfeeding and her mom said, bottle. This was the baby’s reaction. We laughed and than parted.
21st September 2019
21st Sep 19
Wendy
@photohoot
Birds flying high You know how I feel Sun in the sky You know how I feel Breeze driftin' on by You know how I feel It's a new dawn It's a...
Tags
baby
faces
people
human
