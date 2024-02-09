Sign up
Previous
87 / 365
My Sad Potato Harvest
Two nice sized Asian Sweet Potatoes, two that resemble cat 💩, and two baby dutch balls, the size of a bonbon.
Feel free to offer advice on a better crop for next year.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
2
0
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Tags
food
,
garden
,
asian
,
sweet
,
potatoes
,
harvest
,
baby-dutch
JackieR
ace
Very punny!!!
February 9th, 2024
Dave
ace
This is a family show so I'll keep my observations to myself. Nice still life and lighting.
February 9th, 2024
