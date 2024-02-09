Previous
My Sad Potato Harvest by photohoot
My Sad Potato Harvest

Two nice sized Asian Sweet Potatoes, two that resemble cat 💩, and two baby dutch balls, the size of a bonbon.
Feel free to offer advice on a better crop for next year.
Wendy

JackieR ace
Very punny!!!
February 9th, 2024  
Dave ace
This is a family show so I'll keep my observations to myself. Nice still life and lighting.
February 9th, 2024  
