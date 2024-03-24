Previous
Could be a Tulip by photohoot
131 / 365

Could be a Tulip

I am guilty of pouting bulbs in the ground that I get as gifts or find in clearance sections after the holidays. No clue what it will end up being.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
36% complete

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yes, I'd say tulip- lovely shot!
March 26th, 2024  
