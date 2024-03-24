Sign up
131 / 365
Could be a Tulip
I am guilty of pouting bulbs in the ground that I get as gifts or find in clearance sections after the holidays. No clue what it will end up being.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
1
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
322
photos
24
followers
37
following
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
92
130
95
96
131
97
132
93
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NEX-3N
Taken
25th March 2024 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
bulb
,
baby
,
flower
,
spring
,
garden
,
@photohoot
,
rainbow2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yes, I'd say tulip- lovely shot!
March 26th, 2024
