143 / 365
Kermit ❤️
At night he sounds more like an anxious puppy.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
2
2
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
nature
,
green
,
frog
,
florida
,
apopka
,
@photohoot
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one
April 4th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@pdulis
thanks Peter! Safe travels!
April 4th, 2024
