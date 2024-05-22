Sign up
192 / 365
Crane Colt
Baby sandhill cranes are called colts. The term "colt" comes from the fact that baby sandhill cranes are precocious and can run within 24 hours of hatching, and have long, strong legs.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
life
,
baby
,
bird
,
crane
,
wild
,
sandhill
,
colt
,
avian
,
@photohoot
