Lyician
Pronunciation, like-en
This is the first time I have seen it growing anywhere but a tombstone. I imagine 'if' an accident happened, do to failure to stop, they might be able to blame whoever is responsible for keeping such things in good condition.
17th January 2024
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Album
AFK
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
14th January 2024 1:27pm
Tags
sign
street
stop
lyician
