74 / 365
Peacock Strut
It really is an amazing sight. It's difficult to focus the front due to the constant movement of the feathers. I need to remember to take a video with sound so you all can really enjoy it.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
0
1
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
262
photos
19
followers
32
following
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Latest from all albums
110
74
73
111
74
75
75
112
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
AFK
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
6th March 2024 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
animal
,
peacock
,
spring
,
male
,
butt
,
behind
,
ritual
,
mating
