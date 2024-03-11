Previous
Smile by photohoot
78 / 365

Smile

Giant bird of paradise (trelitzia nicolai), with slime smile.

They say it tastes like sugar and is fine to taste but don't suggest using it daily in your coffee.
I'll pass. 😂
11th March 2024

Wendy

