Previous
79 / 365
American Purple Gallinule
is my best guess...but if I am wrong, do inform.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
278
photos
22
followers
31
following
21% complete
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
79
80
116
78
81
117
79
82
Views
0
Album
AFK
Camera
NEX-3N
Taken
12th March 2024 11:08am
Tags
water
,
bird
,
park
,
lake
,
wild
,
florida
,
dock
,
apopka
,
wild-life
,
@photohoot
,
lake-apopka
,
lifegallinule
,
purplr-gallinule
