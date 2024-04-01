Sign up
108 / 365
Vanishing
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
guitar
,
music
,
strings
,
icm
Wendy
ace
It looks like bad Photoshop 🤣 but this isn't edited.
April 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
It looks like a murdered guitar to me......
@swillinbillyflynn
April 12th, 2024
