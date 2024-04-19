Sign up
125 / 365
Hello Ladies
Shutting his stuff and shaking his feathers at all the ladies.
Fun fact, the are considered pets in this area.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
1
0
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Album
AFK
Camera
NEX-3N
Taken
19th April 2024 11:54pm
Privacy
Tags
life
,
bird
,
peacock
,
pet
,
feathers
,
wild
,
florida
,
apopka
,
@photohoot
JackieR
How wonderful to see this
April 19th, 2024
