178 / 365
Smile
Tomorrow is not a given,
A truth we often forget,
We take for granted our time on earth,
But it's not an infinite bet.
Smile
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
smile
balloon
@photohoot
