Papillon Puppy by photohoot
Papillon Puppy

I stumbled upon this timeless picture hidden within my photo archives. It evoked a flood of memories, reminding me of the precious moments spent nurturing newborns, both human and furry, and the immense happiness that ensued.
Wendy

