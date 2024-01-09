Sign up
13 / 365
Papillon Puppy
I stumbled upon this timeless picture hidden within my photo archives. It evoked a flood of memories, reminding me of the precious moments spent nurturing newborns, both human and furry, and the immense happiness that ensued.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
life
dog
pet
puppy
memories
memory
archive
papillon
breeding
