36 / 365
Shadow Play
I saw Buddha
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The Crypt
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
31st January 2024 9:58am
Tags
reflection
,
shadow
,
buddha
,
pool
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Trying to work out what it's a shadow of. Looks like one of those inkblot tests. 😆
February 2nd, 2024
