58 / 365
Banana's Last Portrait
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
portrait
,
sunlight
,
mirror
,
banana
,
fruit
,
food
,
still
Dave
ace
You honor banana with a lovely portrait.
February 19th, 2024
