Happy Birthday!

I am Timex. Takes a licking and keeps on ticking.

The OG ugly duckling

The teeth.

I look at this image and see the little girl that was violated years before this image. The motherless madness in the haircut done by my father is the perfect touch. Glasses mended with epoxy because its cheaper than new. The hand-me-down poncho made me feel like a princess, so I smiled.



Life is full of roller-coaster. Some are a blast, others not so much. We must all ride. I do so with hands in the air.



Please celebrate with me this week. tag fiveplustwo-goldenjubilee with your selfie in your best or worse or pass me a gift. wink.