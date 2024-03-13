Sign up
Free Spirit
They call the blue bird of paradise, Free Spirit. They might be talking about the bird and not the plant. But, I clearly see the spirit and what appears to look like a dragon in the slime of the plant.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Views
2
Comments
2
The Crypt
Pixel 7 Pro
13th March 2024 9:49am
Tags
plant
,
bird
,
free
,
of
,
paradise
,
garden
,
dragon
,
yard
,
tropical
,
spirit
,
florida
,
apopka
,
slime
,
@photohoot
Diana
ace
I see a shark and a crab, amazing capture!
March 13th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@ludwigsdiana
so interesting how we see differently. I see a horned dragon at the bottom and a skeleton wearing a cowboy hat at top. 🤭
March 13th, 2024
