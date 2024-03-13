Previous
Free Spirit by photohoot
Free Spirit

They call the blue bird of paradise, Free Spirit. They might be talking about the bird and not the plant. But, I clearly see the spirit and what appears to look like a dragon in the slime of the plant.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Wendy

@photohoot
Diana ace
I see a shark and a crab, amazing capture!
March 13th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@ludwigsdiana so interesting how we see differently. I see a horned dragon at the bottom and a skeleton wearing a cowboy hat at top. 🤭
March 13th, 2024  
