Emergence
We have watched this gorgeous Monarch grow from egg all the way through emerging from its chrysalis today. We have ten more hanging in enclosures that are ready to do the same any day. Exciting!
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
541
photos
20
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2020
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
monarch
Graeme Stevens
ace
great detail on the wings
July 8th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
A beautimous image, H! It'll be so fun to get to watch this 10 more times :-)
July 8th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Another awesome photo of a wonderful process you get to watch
July 8th, 2020
