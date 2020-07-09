Previous
Long-tailed Grackle by pixelchix
Long-tailed Grackle

Love how these birds use their long tails as rudders. They’ve got some crazy cool vocalizations too. We’re lucky to live on the California coast, with many birding hotspots very close to us.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Heather (pixelchix)

@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Fantastic image, H. So sharp, perfect dof and fabulous edits--really great!
July 12th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is wonderful, fabulous focus
July 12th, 2020  
