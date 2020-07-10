Sign up
Birth Day
We’ve had the privilege of hosting eleven monarch butterflies—from the tiniest of eggs to caterpillars (larvae), chrysalises (pupae) and finally, free flying butterflies. What a grand experience.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Heather (pixelchix)
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go 'round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I'm back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
Tags
butterfly
,
monarch
,
chrysalis
,
pupae
Graeme Stevens
ace
great detail, focus and DOF
July 12th, 2020
