Night trails

Jenn (@aikiuser) and I had an unplanned adventure last night...ended up about 90 minutes from home on a back road in the boonies. Watching meteors streak across the sky on a warm summer night, miles from the troubles of the world, we sat in wonder while our cameras did their magic. Howling coyotes and hooting owls, all the music we needed. It was 3 am when we got home!



I would normally process this to bring out the colors of the star trails, but didn’t want my image to look just like Jenn’s since we were shooting side by side. I processed this on my iPad with Lightroom, Touch Retouch, and Snapseed.