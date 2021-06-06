Previous
Summer Wreath by plainjaneandnononsense
Summer Wreath

Time to take down my spring wreath. I couldn't work out how to make woollen pom-poms look summery so made some from tissue paper. They ended up being four times as large as I expected so think I've got peonies instead of carnations!
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
