Photo 2629
It's had a hard life !
Just a rather battered foxglove leaf which looks like it could tell a tale or two!
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3271
photos
18
followers
27
following
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
7th June 2021 9:40pm
Tags
leaf
,
worn
,
battered
,
pjnn
