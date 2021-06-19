Previous
Little Bookworm by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2641

Little Bookworm

I was reading We're Going on a Bear Hunt to the gang, Caellen went off independently and fetched a second copy of the book and enjoyed pointing out different parts of the story
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
