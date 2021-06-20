Sign up
Photo 2642
Looking down
Rain was forecast so I took an early morning stroll around my local woods to ensure I got some fresh air and exercise today. It was too breezy to get a sharp capture!
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
1
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3285
photos
18
followers
28
following
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
Tags
grass
,
insect
,
pjnn
Lin
ace
Nicely captured!
June 21st, 2021
