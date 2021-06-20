Previous
Looking down by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2642

Looking down

Rain was forecast so I took an early morning stroll around my local woods to ensure I got some fresh air and exercise today. It was too breezy to get a sharp capture!
Lin ace
Nicely captured!
June 21st, 2021  
