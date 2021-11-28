Previous
A night with Stolen Angeles by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2802

A night with Stolen Angeles

At last ...back to rocking the night away with my fellow rock chick Steph. First time I've seen her and the band since pre Covid. Had to avoid the dance floor to protect my hand but it was so good to be back!
