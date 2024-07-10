Previous
Old Clee Church by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3691

Old Clee Church

Last day at work for this exam season. Work has been almost constant since the end of January and I'll really miss it. It seemed appropriate to have a capture of the church I pass on my walk to and from work as my pic of the day today.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1011% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise