Eye Spy..... by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3690

Eye Spy.....

Forgot to take a pic of the day but did snap this hidden bottle of water.... Or is it water? to show a colleague! Not what I'd chose as my pic of the day but definitely better than a gap!
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

