Friendship

Belated birthday gift and card. On my birthday my friend was in hospital. She had a long stay and since then has been receiving chemotherapy. As I've been working with almost 200 students a week since then I've kept myself and their germs well away from her! Today we met up and had a McDonald's which was our weekly Wednesday morning treat when our now 31 year olds were in infant school. It was so lovely to meet up (she gave me the card and bought me this beautiful dress). Despite everything it really was just like old times.