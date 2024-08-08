Sign up
Photo 3723
Quiz and Cake!
Free2Be held an afternoon tea and quiz afternoon at the church leader's home today! Although we started in the garden the inclement weather meant we had to move indoors!
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4792
photos
18
followers
24
following
1035% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
8th August 2024 2:42pm
Tags
cake
,
quiz
,
pjnn
