Oh dear

Had a knock at the door today saying I'd an issue with my roof they'd be happy to fix. I was adamant the roof was fine given how new it is. Turned out they were right. They quoted me £160 . I rang my roofer, sent him a pic and he quoted me £100! The guy then tried to undercut him at £80. I'd far rather pay that bit extra to someone I know and trust so thanked him for pointing it out to me and sent him on his way!