Grandma's Helper by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3725

Grandma's Helper

I spent a little time cutting back my buddleia back this morning. Harley was happy to take on the job of cutting the branches into smaller pieces to fit more in the bin! His first time using secateurs.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

