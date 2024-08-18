Sign up
Photo 3725
Sunflower
First of my sunflowers to flower - grown from the seeds my grandchildren bought me for my birthday!
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4718
photos
18
followers
24
following
1020% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
18th August 2024 1:49pm
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
sunflower
,
pjnn
