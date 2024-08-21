Previous
Moody Skies b&w by plainjaneandnononsense
Moody Skies b&w

Seaside stroll day was Wednesday this week. I couldn't resist the light so snapped this on my way to meet my friend.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
