Home from home jigsaw!
Home from home jigsaw!

Today was a stay at home day so I finished this jigsaw bought for just £2 at the carboot a couple of weeks ago. This is the first year I've done jigsaws in the summer so thought this picture appropriate!
22nd August 2024

ace
