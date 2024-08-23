Previous
Light framed by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3730

Light framed

Needed to get out so despite the high winds of today's storm went to see the sea. I timed my walk to coincide with high tide and was so lucky the sun was shining on the water and thought I'd use the railings to frame it.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1021% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise