Going, going gone! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3727

Going, going gone!

Today a local charity collected my decluttered items. It's an ongoing process with lots more to get rid of but I'm chuffed to be making progress.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

ace
